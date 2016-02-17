SBS Punjabi

JNU row- sedition or freedom of expression!

SBS Punjabi

Journalists protesting against attack on them in a Delhi court during case hearing of JNU students union president, Kanhayia Kumar.

Journalists protesting against attack on them in a Delhi court during case hearing of JNU students union president, Kanhayia Kumar. Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 2:54pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

BJP led government in India is facing harsh criticism after police crackdown on University students for raising slogans perceived anti-India.

Published 17 February 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 18 February 2016 at 2:54pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
What began with a handful of students gathering to discus death penalty to Afzal Guru, the man convicted for plotting an attack on India's parliament in 2001, has turned into a massive political storm in India.

 

On February 9, Democratic Students Union organised a discussion on what they describe as 'judicial killings of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt' in Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru University. Later some videos began circulating that showed a group of students chanting slogans "The struggle will continue, until India is destroyed" and "We are ashamed that Afzal's killers are alive".

 

The Delhi police arrested  Kanhayia Kumar, JNU Students Union president, who many say, wasn't even involved in that protest.

 

Opposition parties say that the government in India was crushing the opposing opinions by resorting to such actions.

 

On Monday, while Kanhayia Kumar appeared before a Delhi court, students and teachers who were there to express their support for the arrested students union president, were roughed up, and media persons reporting the story were also attacked.

 

On Tuesday, right wing activists belonging to the BJP and Bajrang Dal protested outside JNU to demand immediate action against those who raised 'anti-India' slogans on 9 February in the JNU campus.

 

Security has been tightened at the university since the protests erupted.

 

Students and academics of JNU continue to boycott classes to protest against Indian government.

 

The incident marks another flare-up in an ideological confrontation between Narehdra Modi's nationalist government and left-wing and liberal groups that is prompting critics to compare it with Indira Gandhi's imposition of a state of emergency in the 1970s to crush dissent.

 

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'