SBS Punjabi

Justice Katju's findings, and more, on this week's Punjabi Diary

SBS Punjabi

Justice Katju taking depositions earlier this year

Justice Katju taking depositions earlier this year Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2016 at 12:01pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Justice Katju recommends Rs 1 cr compensation to the families of the two people killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan (Kotkapura), last year.

Published 29 March 2016 at 12:01pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Justice Markandey Katju (retd) has submitted his report on the police action against agitators at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura last year.

 

Action was taken against protestors, who were demonstrating During protests against allegations of desecration of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib. Two people had died in the ensuing police firing.

 

The Katju commission recommended that families of the two killed, namely Krishan Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Niamiwala, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Sarawan, should be compensated with Rs 1 crore each.

 

This story, and more, on this week's Punjabi Diary! Click the audio link above, to listen.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'