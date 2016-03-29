Justice Katju's findings, and more, on this week's Punjabi Diary

Justice Markandey Katju (retd) has submitted his report on the police action against agitators at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura last year.











Action was taken against protestors, who were demonstrating During protests against allegations of desecration of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib. Two people had died in the ensuing police firing.











The Katju commission recommended that families of the two killed, namely Krishan Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Niamiwala, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Sarawan, should be compensated with Rs 1 crore each.











