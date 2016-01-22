SBS Punjabi

Kabir Luthra has his eyes set on the Australian Cricket Team

Kabir Luthra

Kabir Luthra

Published 22 January 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 8:46pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Kabir Luthra is a budding cricket star from Adelaide who has his eyes set on the National Cricket Team.

Kabir Luthra has been selected for Under 15s State Cricket Team for South Australia and is looking forward to giving a good performance in the upcoming matches in Brisbane.

Kabir was introduced to the game of cricket by his father and older brother. He once went to see a match between India and Pakistan and got hooked to the game. He's been playing cricket since the age of nine and hopes to play for the country some day. He admires the fire and fighting spirit of India cricket star Virat Kohli and, no surprise, he backs the Indian cricket team all the way!

SBS Punjabi's Preeti McCarthy spoke to Kabir on his selection to the Under 15s State Cricket Team for SA.



 

 

 

