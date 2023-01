Kamal Chaudhary is a student in Melbourne who dreams of becoming a singing star one day. He gets his talent and sufi voice from his mum and has training in singing from India.





Kamal's "other" talents include cooking and making perfectly round rotis but after he performed for us in the studio, we think his singing talent will take him places and by that we don't mean the kitchen!





Listen to his interview with Preeti McCarthy and also a preview of his first ever recorded song here.