Kanwaljit Bakshi expects four Indian origin MPs in NZ parliament after September 2017 elections

Three time MP in NZ parliament Kanwaljit Bakshi, in conversation with Manpreet k Singh

Published 15 August 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 11:14am
By Manpreet K Singh
Mr Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi is one of three current MPs of Indian origin in the New Zealand Parliament, and the only one serving his third consecutive term.

It is widely expected that the Nationals List MP, Mr Bakshi will be elected for his fourth parliamentary term in the September 23 elections in New Zealand.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, he said, "All three current India-born Members of Parliament are Punjabi. I expected at least one more India born MP to be elected to parliament next month, in addition to the current three, who comes from South India"

"There are 12 India-born candidates in the fray already, which is a tribute to the leadershipe qualities of the Indian diaspora living in New Zealand."

"In fact, I've always felt that this is an area that Australia lags behind - our community still doesn't have parliamentary representation there."
"Every time I visit Australia, I always encourage the Indian-born community to step up and involve themselves in politics. Its good to see some Councillors of Indian origin being elected, but I'm eagerly awaiting for someone to step up to the parliament."

Please note, this interview was recorded by SBS Punjabi's Executive Producer Manpreet Kaur Singh at NZ Parliament House, during her recent visit to Wellington. Watch this video interview in the link below:



