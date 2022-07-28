Keeping your house warm in Australian winter: Options for homeowners and renters

Contrary to a popular myth, it is not sunny and warm all year round Down Under.





But when it comes to heating systems, Australian homes are generally lagging their Northern Hemisphere counterparts.





Germany-born Dr. Sven Teske, Associate Professor and Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney has a first-hand experience.





Advertisement

“I have to say, I'm coming from a very cold country, but I never ever freeze so much at home, as in Australia, because there's simply no heating system installed. And one of the reasons for that is probably that the heating period is very short. It’s only like three months maximum, while the heating period in Europe, where I'm from, is between eight and nine months. So, the necessity of implementing heating systems is not really as pressing.”





This explains why central heating is not as common in Australia, according to Chris Barnes, a home heating expert at consumer advocacy group Choice.





Yet it remains popular amongst those who prefer heating up the whole house.





Going green with your home heating, Dr Teske says, is good for your pocket too in the long run.





“The electricity for the heat pumps should be produced by solar panels. That has many advantages: one, the homeowner can actually produce [electricity] themselves and therefore is independent from electricity market prices. Secondly, the electricity can be stored. And therefore, you can use the electricity whenever you need it, but you still can store a bit; that's sort of an alternative to a battery system as well.”





No matter which heating option you choose, safety should be paramount.





According to Fire and Rescue NSW (New South Wales), cooler months see a 10% increase in the number of home fires, with more fires in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to heaters, and electric blankets.





Authorities warn to never use any outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home including those that use heat beads, charcoal, or LPG as a fuel source. And always check the manufacturer's recommendations before use.





Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









