'Kirpan' a symbolic religious object, an article of faith or a weapon?
Kirpan - An article of Sikh faith
Published 3 July 2014 at 9:16pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 11:05am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In light of a current controversy in Perth, where a school has allowed a Sikh student to wear his kirpan to school, and a survey revealed that many in the wider community feel this shouldn't have happened, we ask you to think of this in an Australian context - is the kirpan a symbolic religious object or a weapon? Preetinder Grewal reports…
