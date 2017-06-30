SBS Punjabi

Kitab Parchol- Akh da Jangal by Akram Bajwa

SBS Punjabi

Book-"Akh Da Jangal"

Book-"Akh Da Jangal" Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 June 2017 at 9:01pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Here is the book review of "Akh Da Jangal" brought to you by Janab Masood Mallhi.

Published 30 June 2017 at 9:01pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?