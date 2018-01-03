Know about the changes that will affect most Australians in 2018

Although the change will be implemented on 1 February, 2018, many other changes have already come into effect on 1 January 2018 - some of which will impact almost every Australian.





We've listed some for you here:





Major supermarkets will phase out single-use plastic bags this year, with Woolworths saying all its outlets will completely stop using them by 30 June 2018





The Gonski 2.0 funding model will come into effect this year for all schools.





Welfare recipients of single parent payments will have their relationships verified to ensure they only get the payment they are entitled to.





The cost of a 10-year Australian passport increases by $5, to $282.





Commonwealth funding for universities will be frozen at 2017 levels for two years





Relocation scholarships will no longer be offered to students shifting from overseas or studying abroad.





Expenses claimed by parliamentarians will now come under a new new regime, to crackdown on false claims.





The federal government has set aside $10 million for treatment of job seekers who undergo drug testing trials and need the services.





There is good news for cancer patients, since three new medications, will be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS), which will save the patients of multiple myeloma, cystic fibrosis thousands of dollars.





Same-sex couples will be able to marry legally from January 9 onwards, following the passage of the Same Sex Marriage Bill on 7 December 2018.





