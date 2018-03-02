SBS Punjabi

Kuldeep Bassi talks about start of Kabaddi season 2018 and oncoming World Cup

SBS Punjabi

Australian Kabaddi Federation

Source: SBS Punjabi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2018 at 5:57pm, updated 5 March 2018 at 6:02pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Kabaddi Federataion's chairman Kuldeep Bassi tells about some changes made in selection of players, why they were necessary and how they will help in making balance in teams.

Published 2 March 2018 at 5:57pm, updated 5 March 2018 at 6:02pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kuldeep Bassi is chairman of Australian Kabaddi Federation that is responsible not only for managing Kabaddi events in Australia but also in making some vital changes in the format of the game time to time.

The kabaddi season officially starts from 11th March this year. That is followed by Australian Sikh Games where Kabaddi as usual is great attraction among all other traditional games.

The season will end with Kabaddi World Cup few months later.

In this talk to SBS Punjabi, Mr Bassi tells us about federation's decision re inclusion of some foreign players per team. He also is pledging on behalf of the Federation that the Kabaddi from now on would be drugs free.

 

To see stories from SBS Punjabi on top of your Facebook news feed, click on three dots next to News Feed icon on the top left corner of the screen, click on Edit preferences, then Prioritise who to see first and select SBS Punjabi

recovered_d8afbf155444ef40a5a66164e91c31a9.jpg


More from SBS Punjabi

‘Significant changes’ to skilled visas unveiled

Sex education gap haunts Australia's international students

International students to face tougher English standards from next year

New Zealand is considering removing work rights for international students



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?