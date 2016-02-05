Lahore high court refers Bhagat Singh's case to a larger bench

SBS Punjabi

Bhagat Singh

Source: India.com

Published 5 February 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 5 February 2016 at 11:18pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Bhagat Singh was hanged by British rulers on March 23, 1931, after being tried under charges of hatching a conspiracy against the colonial rule

A division bench of the Lahore high court on Wednesday referred to the chief justice the petition filed to prove the legendary freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh's innocence in Saunders murder case.

During the second hearing of the petition that was filed in May 2013, the court heard that since the death sentence was pronounced by a three member bench, hence the petition should now be heard by a larger bench than that. 

The petitioner in this case, The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, has sought access to 135 files kept in Punjab Archives as 'secret' to ascertain the facts of the case. 

Abdullah Malik, president of Bhagat Singh Foundation, Lahore said they want to prove that Bhagat Singh's execution was judicial murder, and that he was actually a 'hero'. 

Malik said they needed to rise beyond religious and geographical boundries to prove the great freedom fighter's innocence.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were awarded death penalty on 23 March 1931 for assassination of British police office John P Saunders. 

