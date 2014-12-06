'Leave frictions' behind before coming to Kabaddi World Cup, says Sikander Singh Maluka

SS Maluka and last year's kabaddi winners
Published 6 December 2014 at 2:00pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 1:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
In this segment, we talk to Punjab State Minister Sikander Singh Maluka who is giving an update on the preparations of World Kabaddi Cup scheduled between 6th - 20th Dec 2014. Maluka urged all the foreign Kabaddi Federation to leave their frictions behind for the overall welfare of the game of Kabaddi.
Published 6 December 2014 at 2:00pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 1:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share