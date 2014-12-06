SBS Punjabi

'Leave frictions' behind before coming to Kabaddi World Cup, says Sikander Singh Maluka

SS Maluka and last year's kabaddi winners

SS Maluka and last year's kabaddi winners

Published 6 December 2014 at 2:00pm, updated 9 April 2018 at 1:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
In this segment, we talk to Punjab State Minister Sikander Singh Maluka who is giving an update on the preparations of World Kabaddi Cup scheduled between 6th - 20th Dec 2014. Maluka urged all the foreign Kabaddi Federation to leave their frictions behind for the overall welfare of the game of Kabaddi.

