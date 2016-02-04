SBS Punjabi

Legal Tips for Wills and Living Wills

Retired Couple

Published 4 February 2016 at 2:26pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
There is never a good time to talk about your own mortality. For many elderly Australians making a Will seems like a daunting task. But if you happen to pass away before making a valid Will - your surviving spouse, family and friends could suffer unnecessary financial hardship and emotional stress. Here are some legal tips to ensure your family does not go through the hardships.

