Lehende Punjab Di Khabarsaar- 16/02/16

MPI for Gravitational Physics

MPI for Gravitational Physics Source: W.Benger-Zib#sthash.jIVC1bBE.dpuf

Published 16 February 2016 at 11:01pm
By Masood mallhi
Indian government disappointed over the United States' decision to sell eight F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan. two Pakistani scientists among the team of eagled-eyed scientists who, for the first time, observed ripples in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves. and lot more in this week's Pakistan Punjab News diary brought to you by Masood Mallhi.

