Lehende Punjab di Khabarsaar-23/02/2016

Published 23 February 2016 at 11:01pm
By Masood mallhi
Source: SBS
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will now investigate corruption cases in Pakistan Punjab, the case regarding attack on Pathankot airbase in India has been registered in Gujranwala and raids conducted in Sialkot, Jhelum, Dina and Gujranwala and a lot more in this weeks Pakistan Punjab news report brought to you by Masood Mallhi.
