'Let's create a legacy of volunteering and community services': Shashi Kochhar

An active blood donor, Shashi Kochhar has donated at the Blood Bank over 100 times, earning himself the title "A Bloody Hero" ! He's also involved in many programs for children - very often taking school groups to various places of worship, to build greater cultural understanding and respect. Shashi Kochar with some children Source: Supplied





Mr Kochhar came to SBS studios recently to discuss the latest census figures, that confirm that the Indian community is growing exponentially in Australia.





"Since a large percentage of our population is very young it is really important that we become good role models for them, and leave a legacy that they can take forward'.





'First of all, we must instil confidence in them, so that they are comfortable in their identity as Australians. If we only watch Indian TV all day, then we may not be able to pass on that value'. Shashi Kochar leading a cleaning campaign during Clean Up Australia Day Source: Supplied





'We should get involved in volunteering and get our children to accompany us - that will certainly pave the way forward."





As an example, Mr Kochhar told us how he helps deliver bread to various aged care homes, asylum centres and other shelters for the underprivileged. "There are certain bakeries that we coordinate with. I go to them early in the morning to collect breads, and they deliver all of them to people who really need it." Bread delivery, from bakeries to the underprivileged Source: Supplied





But a majority of Mr Kochar's work and legacy may well be the significant fund-raising he's done for childrens hospitals in Melbourne - the monies raised usually buys much-needed equipment for better neo-natal care. The most recent example of this is the Billy Blanket - a mobile machine that is used to treat newly born children with jaundice, in the comfort of their homes. Shashi Kochhar with the Billy Blanket donation Source: Supplied





Mr Kochhar said, "Now a days, more and more newly borns tend to get jaundice and sometimes even the hospitals can't cope with increasing demand. A Billy Blanket is really useful since it can be used at home and the child doesn't need to remain in hospital until the jaundice is gone. We had already donated one of these to the Monash Hospital and now we're raising funds to donate another one."





