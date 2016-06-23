Liberal, Labor and Greens reps answer tough questions posed by SBS Punjabi

Why should Australians trust Liberals, Labor or Greens? Will this election end the era of instability and usher a government that can complete its full term?

Do Liberals policies only benefit the rich? Is the Labor-unions nexus bad for Australia's productivity? Are the Greens losing their popularity to independent candidates?

 

These are just a few of the questions we put to members of the above three parties, in a robust panel discussion organised by SBS Punjabi this week.

 

Joining us in the "chat room" were Dr Mehreen Faruqi, a sitting MP from NSW parliament, Mr Shashi Bhatti, the Labor candidate for Gippsland in the 2016 federal elections, and Mr Raman Bhalla, who was the Liberal candidate for Blacktown during 2015 NSW elections.

 

Hear the whole panel discussion and join the conversation on SBS Punjabi Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SBSPunjabi





