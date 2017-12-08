Life expectancy varies according to where you live

In Monaco for example the average life expectancy hovers at around 89 while in Chad it's just 50.











Overall, Australians born between 2013 and 2015 can expect to live 82.4 years, up from 82.1 years for those born between 2011 and 2013.











But the likelihood of dying from a preventable cause varies based on where you live, according to a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

















The report shows that those living in Northern Sydney can expect to live the longest, at 85.5 years, while the Northern Territory had the shortest life expectancy, at 77.7 years. The greatest improvements were seen in four Queensland areas while Gippsland in Victoria recorded the largest fall, down by 0.5 years.











But while the news is generally good for Australians, according to the Early Life Nutrition Coalition future life expectancy could drop in Australia in the not to distant future. The coalition is made up of professional, academic, advocacy, corporate and healthcare groups from Australia and New Zealand.











It has launched a campaign encouraging good nutrition and lifestyle choices which it says is crucial in the first 1000 days of life - starting from conception.

















