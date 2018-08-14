SBS Punjabi

Lines of Thought: Surinder Sidak’s Punjabi Ghazal compilation ‘Rooh Di Gaani’

Punjabi writer Surinder Sidhak

Punjabi writer Surinder Sidhak Source: Supplied

Published 14 August 2018 at 6:02pm, updated 15 August 2018 at 6:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Adelaide-based Punjabi poet Surinder Sidak is a versatile and prolific writer. In her first collection of Punjabi Ghazals, Sidak expresses the intricacies of the minds and hearts of individuals living far from their homelands.

