SBS Punjabi

Linguistic diversity growing fast in Australia

SBS Punjabi

feature

feature Source: feature

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 7:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australia is becoming more linguistically diverse.

Published 21 July 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 7:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
The latest census data shows an increase in the number of people who speak a language other than English at home. In 2011, 77 per cent of Australians spoke only English at home. According to the latest census data that's now dropped to 73 per cent.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?