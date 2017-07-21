Linguistic diversity growing fast in Australia

The latest census data shows an increase in the number of people who speak a language other than English at home. In 2011, 77 per cent of Australians spoke only English at home. According to the latest census data that's now dropped to 73 per cent.
Published 21 July 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 21 July 2017 at 7:36pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Australia is becoming more linguistically diverse.
