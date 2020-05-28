SBS Punjabi

Long waiting times for citizenship processing are 'unacceptable'

SBS Punjabi

Cheti cha uraia na pasi ya Australia

Cheti cha uraia na pasi ya Australia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2020 at 10:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Nick Baker, Allan Lee, MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's migration sector has voiced concern as the processing times for Australian citizenship applications have become much longer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 28 May 2020 at 10:14am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Nick Baker, Allan Lee, MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Figures from the Department of Home Affairs show 75 percent of applications for citizenship by conferral from date of application to ceremony now take 23 months - up from 16 months last June.

Ninety percent of these applications to become Australian citizens now take 25 months compared to 20 months a year ago.

In a statement, a department spokesperson told SBS News the pandemic had affected processing.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all face-to-face citizenship appointments, such as interviews and citizenship tests, have been placed on hold. This has meant an increase in overall processing times. The department will recommence in-person interviews and citizenship tests when it is safe to do so," they said, adding that new applications are still being accepted.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.
SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus.


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

Other related stories

Why is there a decline in the number of Australian citizenship applications?

Australian citizenship refused over a pending speeding fine



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?