Lovedeesh Kaur shines at the 2016 Australian University Games

The event attracts more than 5,600 student-athletes from across Australia. The Games is a six day, multisport event with a total of 34 sports on offer.





Lovedeesh's achievements so far -





School and district record holder for Discus and Shot Put from 2006-2015.

State NSW Athletics Championship medalist from 2010 - 2015 for Discus and Shot Put

State NSW Athletics Championship medalist since 2011 till present in Hammer Throwing

Australian Nationals Junior Championships Bronze and Silver Medalist Hammer Throwing 2013 and 2014

Australian University Games (Nationals Interuniversity) Bronze Medalist 2016

