Lovedeesh Kaur shines at the 2016 Australian University Games

Lovedeesh at Perth Games

Lovedeesh at Perth Games

Published 28 September 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:08pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we speak to Lovedeesh Kaur regarding her recent achievements at the largest university sporting event in Australia held in Perth this year, the 2016 Australian University Games. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

The event attracts more than 5,600 student-athletes from across Australia. The Games is a six day, multisport event with a total of 34 sports on offer. 

Lovedeesh
Source: Supplied


Lovedeesh's achievements so far -

  • School and district record holder for Discus and Shot Put from 2006-2015.
  • State NSW Athletics Championship medalist from 2010 - 2015 for Discus and Shot Put
  • State NSW Athletics Championship medalist since 2011 till present in Hammer Throwing
  • Australian Nationals Junior Championships Bronze and Silver Medalist Hammer Throwing 2013 and 2014
  • Australian University Games (Nationals Interuniversity) Bronze Medalist 2016
Lovedeesh
Source: Supplied


Lovedeesh
Source: Supplied


 

 



