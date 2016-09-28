Lovedeesh Kaur shines at the 2016 Australian University Games

The event attracts more than 5,600 student-athletes from across Australia. The Games is a six day, multisport event with a total of 34 sports on offer.
Source: Supplied
Lovedeesh's achievements so far -
- School and district record holder for Discus and Shot Put from 2006-2015.
- State NSW Athletics Championship medalist from 2010 - 2015 for Discus and Shot Put
- State NSW Athletics Championship medalist since 2011 till present in Hammer Throwing
- Australian Nationals Junior Championships Bronze and Silver Medalist Hammer Throwing 2013 and 2014
- Australian University Games (Nationals Interuniversity) Bronze Medalist 2016
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied