Lunar New Year: 2022 The Year of the Water Tiger

The Year of the Tiger begins on February 1. But what does that mean?





For the uninitiated, there are 12 signs in the Chinese zodiac, each named after an animal and assigned to a year in 12-year cycles. The 2022 Lunar New Year will see the end of the Year of the Ox that we are currently in, and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.





To find out which of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac you fall under, read below:





The Rat is the first of the Chinese zodiac animals; it is associated with wisdom. Those belonging to the sign of the rat (born in 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948 and so on in 12-year intervals) are said to be creative, resourceful and organised.





The Ox is associated with diligence. Those belonging to the sign of the Ox (born in 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1949 and 1937) are said to be strong, dependable and determined).





The Tiger is associated with valour. Those belonging to the sign of the Tiger (born in 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950 and 1938) are said to value independence and have a strong sense of justice.





The Rabbit is associated with prudence. Those belonging to the sign of the Rabbit (born in 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975,1963, 1951 and 1939) are considered to be thoughtful and warm.





The Dragon is associated with strength. Those belonging to the sign of the Dragon (born in 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952 and 1940) tend to work well with others but are prone to overthinking.





The Snake is associated with flexibility. Those belonging to the sign of the Snake (born in 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953 and 1941) can appear aloof but are quick-thinking and decisive.





The Horse is associated with persistence. Those belonging to the sign of the Horse (born in 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954 and 1942) can have short tempers that make them emotionally volatile at times.





The Goat is associated with peace. Those belonging to the sign of the Goat (born in 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955 and 1943) are often generous and sociable.





The Monkey is associated with intelligence. Despite their curiosity, those belonging to the sign of the Monkey (born in 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956 and 1944) can sometimes be arrogant and self-centred.





The Rooster is associated with constancy. Those belonging to the sign of the Rooster (born in 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957 and 1945) are said to work hard but value their freedom.





The Dog is associated with loyalty. Those belonging to the sign of the Dog (born in 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958 and 1946) are thought to be observant and reliable.





The Pig is associated with amiability. Those belonging to the sign of the Pig (born in 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959 and 1947) can be materialistic but might not be responsible with their money.





However, a new Chinese zodiac year starts in January or February according to the lunar calendar. Therefore, if you were born in January or February you may be the sign of the previous year.





Feng Shui Master and consultant, Edgar Lok Tin Yung gives more insight into the complexity of Chinese astrology.





Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





