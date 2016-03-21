SBS Punjabi

Maharani Preneet Kaur - visiting Australia to open 29th Sikh Games in Brisbane

Published 21 March 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 21 March 2016 at 6:21pm
Maharani Perneet Kaur is coming to Australia to open 29th Australian Sikh Games starting on 25th March in Brisbane. She spoke to SBS Punjabi about her oncoming trip schedule, about political situation in Punjab, about women empowerment as well as about her charity Sanjeevani that looks after children of different abilities. In the end she gives a lovely message about games and also to all of the Punjabi community in Australian.

