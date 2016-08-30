Many new Australians find it hard to be accepted

The survey, called Australians Today, is the largest parallel survey ever undertaken of those born in Australia and immigrants.











Conducted by the Scanlon Foundation in collaboration with the Australian Multicultural Foundation and Melbourne's Monash University, the overall aim of this report was to gain a greater understanding of issues relating to immigration and cultural diversity.











The survey was available in 19 languages besides English including Punjabi, and just over 14 per cent were completed in a language other than English.











Focus groups were also conducted in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, exploring issues like identity, workplace discrimination and the problems of urban segmentation.











The report says all new arrivals face problems in the initial stage of settlement.











For many who are adults on arrival, the problems of integration can last years -- or may never be fully resolved.











Doctors, hospitals and the Medicare system feature high in levels of trust from all respondents.











Real-estate agents, federal parliament and political parties do not.











The report also finds, while around 60 per cent of the Australian public supports immigration, there are minorities with strongly held views.











































