Many wild animals that survived Australia's bushfires may die of hunger or sickness

A dehydrated and injured Koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. Source: Getty

Published 10 January 2020 at 8:55pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 10:57am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Due to the fast-moving nature of the fires, many animals have not been able to escape alive. A lack of food and the burnt-out landscape means many more who have survived will die either because of injury, disease, starvation or because they are vulnerable to predators.

More than one billion animals are thought to have been killed in bushfires across Australia but experts warn the environmental devastation could span decades or longer.

Bats, frogs and invertebrates haven't been included in the estimate of one billion which experts say is almost certainly an underestimate because of the groups it does not include.

Experts first estimated that half a billion animals had been killed in the bushfires this season, but now believe more than double that figure has perished.

While worst-affected animals are generally large and slow-moving ones such as koalas, others with small populations are also at risk of imminent extinction.

Animals such as the long-footed Potoroo, the Glossy Black Cockatoo and the Diamond Python are just some of the many animals affected.

Click on the player inside the top image to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

