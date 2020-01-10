Many wild animals that survived Australia's bushfires may die of hunger or sickness

More than one billion animals are thought to have been killed in bushfires across Australia but experts warn the environmental devastation could span decades or longer.





Bats, frogs and invertebrates haven't been included in the estimate of one billion which experts say is almost certainly an underestimate because of the groups it does not include.





Experts first estimated that half a billion animals had been killed in the bushfires this season, but now believe more than double that figure has perished.





While worst-affected animals are generally large and slow-moving ones such as koalas, others with small populations are also at risk of imminent extinction.





Animals such as the long-footed Potoroo, the Glossy Black Cockatoo and the Diamond Python are just some of the many animals affected.





Click on the player inside the top image to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





