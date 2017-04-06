SBS Punjabi

Masood Mallhi interviews Pakistani Punjabi Poet Masood Ahmed 'Okarvi'

Published 6 April 2017 at 4:06pm
By Gautam Kapil
Here we present an interview with Masood Ahmed 'Okarvi', a Pakistani Punjabi poet who discusses about punjabi literarture in 'Lehnda Punjab'.

