SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Masood Mallhi interviews Pakistani Punjabi Poet Masood Ahmed 'Okarvi'Play08:52SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.06MB)Published 6 April 2017 at 4:06pmBy Gautam KapilSource: SBS Here we present an interview with Masood Ahmed 'Okarvi', a Pakistani Punjabi poet who discusses about punjabi literarture in 'Lehnda Punjab'.Published 6 April 2017 at 4:06pmBy Gautam KapilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?