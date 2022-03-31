Medical experts warn against virus and vaccine complacency

While the Australian Federal Government is pushing for the phasing out of Covid-19 quarantine and testing measures, health experts are warning that the virus is on the rise and should still be taken seriously.





Many Australians are now depending on the accuracy of Rapid Antigen Tests to return to their workplaces.





Professor Catherine Bennett, Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University, is cautioning against the over-reliance on RATs due to accuracy issues.





"The RAT tests approved in Australia all on paper are really good. Sensitivity or accuracy, detecting 80 per cent or more of cases. But in reality, we know it's a lot less than that particularly in home use. And also other things like how the tests have been stored, whether people have consumed food or brushed their teeth in a half hour before the test, all of those things can also impact it. And people have had trouble reading their results as well. So all those things in the real world reduce that accuracy. And they think somewhere down to 60 per cent so you might be missing 30 or 40 per cent on that first test."





While almost 90 per cent of all Australians have received the first two doses, rates for the booster shot are below 50 per cent of the population.





Professor and infectious disease paediatrician Robert Booy says with the easing of government restrictions, and the potential inaccuracy of incorrectly applied RATs, Australians who haven't already should get their booster jab.





"It's known very clearly that if you've had the third dose, you're at extremely low risk for being hospitalised and dying. The risk of hospitalisational death if you've had your third dose is at least 10 times lower. And I'm personally very grateful that I had my third dose at Christmas time. And anyone who's only had two doses so far and is waiting to get the third, should do so with alacrity."



