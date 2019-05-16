Meet Australia's vegan Sikh bodybuilder

Rupinder Singh (R) performed at PCA Australia Open held at the Home of the Arts Centre, Gold Coast, Queensland. Source: Supplied
Published 16 May 2019 at 11:13am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Melbourne-based bodybuilder Rupinder Singh made the switch from vegetarian to vegan for all the right reasons. His vegan diet and strict exercising schedule helped him win fourth at the PCA Australia Open held at Gold Coast, Queensland on 28 April 2019.
