Meet renowned Pakistani Punjabi poet and writer Arshad Manzoor

Pakistani Punjabi poet Arshad Manzoor Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 23 August 2021 at 10:37am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our fortnightly literary series, our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi speaks to Pakistani poet and writer Arshad Manzoor who talks about his love for the Punjabi language.

Published 23 August 2021 at 10:37am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking the player at the top of the page.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.