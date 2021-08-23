SBS Punjabi

Meet renowned Pakistani Punjabi poet and writer Arshad Manzoor

SBS Punjabi

Arshad Manzoor

Pakistani Punjabi poet Arshad Manzoor Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2021 at 10:37am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our fortnightly literary series, our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi speaks to Pakistani poet and writer Arshad Manzoor who talks about his love for the Punjabi language.

Published 23 August 2021 at 10:37am
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking the player at the top of the page.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack