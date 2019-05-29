Meet the first Sikh officer of Australian Navy Cadets in WA

Amrit Pal Singh is believed to be the first turbaned Sikh Officer in Royal Australian Navy Cadets in WA. Source: Supplied
Published 29 May 2019 at 2:34pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Amrit Pal Singh, an engineer by profession, moved to Australia from India about three years ago. As a young migrant, he never imagined his life would take such a drastic change. Mr Singh recently became the first turbaned Sikh Officer in Royal Australian Navy Cadets (ANC) in WA when he formally joined the cords in January 2019.
