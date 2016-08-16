SBS Punjabi

Meet the first turbaned Sikh Police officer of Western Australia

Gurpreet Singh (L) and Daman Singh (R) with the first Woman Deputy Premier of WA

Gurpreet Singh (L) and Daman Singh (R) with the first Woman Deputy Premier of WA Source: Supplied

Published 16 August 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 6 March 2019 at 4:30pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

When Perth-based Gurpreet Singh joined Western Australia Police force, he created history by becoming the first turbaned Sikh sworn officer to be recruited by WAPOL. Here we talk to Gurpreet Singh who is now the toast of his community, which is well-known for its valour, industriousness and perseverance.

