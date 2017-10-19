SBS Punjabi

Meet the Indian man who's conquering mountains across the globe

Mountains are my first and foremost love

Mandip Soin visited Australia on special tour to deliver motivational talks Source: Soin

Published 20 October 2017 at 9:30am, updated 20 October 2017 at 3:52pm
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

Conquerer of most difficult mountains in almost all continents across the world, Mandip Singh Soin never had any fears. He rather challenged himself to do something new and in a different way.

Although Mandip belonged to family of Army officers who live in all sorts of difficult stations, still his mother was no different from all other mums who never want to see their children facing slight hardships in life. She asked Mandip to make a promise to not to go on any more mountaineering expeditions after his first one in school, but Mandip says he made such promises every year to break them again and again in last 50 years, only to make his mother proud of his achievements.

Mandip Singh Soin
Receiving award from President of India Source: soin


Mandip says there were numerous occasions when he faced ‘life and death’ like situations, yet he challenged himself to even more difficult ones, immediately after overcoming them. Mountaineering has become a hobby for many these days these days, but doing it in a different and unique way is the way of Mandip e.g. spending night at heights without oxygen, finding new ways without using local guides, carrying all his stuff himself without using porters, crossing deserts first time on camel backs, strolling through thickest forests on bare backs of elephants without using ‘hoda’ to sit in comfortably etc are some of Mandip’s ways of doing things.

