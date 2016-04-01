Meet the legendary Pakistani actor, Mustafa Qureshi

Masood Mallhi Source: Masood Mallhi
Mustafa Qureshi was born in Hyderabad, Pakistan on 11 May 1940 before the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He gained popularity from Punjabi films. His iconic role as the villain Noori Nat in the movie Moula Jat became a trademark and he went on to adapt similar roles for many years to come. He did regret being typecast as he wished to show his versatility in acting. He has acted in more than 500 movies, in Urdu, Punjabi & sindhi languages.
