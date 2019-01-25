Meet the man who has opened his house for former criminals and drug addicts

Jon Owen is a modern-day missionary - a larrikin with a pierced ear and a wicked sense of humour. The 42-year-old is adored by those at the Wayside Chapel in Sydney's Kings Cross. Six months ago, the father-of-three became the CEO and pastor of the beloved charity.





"I love what goes on here. Wayside is loved not just in Sydney but across Australia because our doors are open to everyone, everyone is open no-one is an outsider.”





Born in Malaysia to Sri Lankan and Indian parents, Jon grew up on the streets of Melbourne with a desire to pursue a career helping those in need. But his parents had other ideas.





"Being an Asian kid, we are raised and our life scripts are set out before we're even born. The expectations are quite high on the things we will achieve and the things we will go on to do. And it's a very narrow band - doctor, lawyer, engineer - you know they're your three main options, choose whatever you want. Never stopping to actually ask the question you know about, "What do I want to do with my life? How do I want to contribute to society? "





Nevertheless, he dropped out of his computer science and engineering degree at university. He then spent the next 20 years of his life living on the poverty line while working with disadvantaged communities in Melbourne and western Sydney.





Later, with his wife Lisa, they opened their home in Mt Druitt, in western Sydney, to anyone in need of shelter, food and love - from refugees to former criminals and recovering drug addicts.





"To the people who say we're crazy, you're absolutely right but I think what's crazy is how normal life is creating so much inequality and so we thought let's have a crack (try) at making a difference; lets do it from not just from an abstract way. Let's not just click online and change the world by signing activism page. But let's try and make poverty personal."





For David Baker-Haroa, the Owen house became his second home and Jon, an older brother.





"I was about 18 at the time and I called up Jonny and I was like I’m in a bit of strife. I'm scared. I ended up getting let off when I got let off when I was in trouble and Jonny said you can’t do that and pulled me away from drinking alcohol and doing all that silly stuff."





Today Jon is still close friends with David and a friend to so many more at the Wayside Chapel.





Andrew Windsor, who works with Jon at the Wayside Chapel, says Jon is more like a brother than a boss to him.





"A little while ago I had a relapse back into addiction and I was able to go to Jon and say just that I've relapsed and I had no fear of judgement. I just knew that Jon would be there to support me as best as he could, back into recovery."





It's that ability to help people during their darkest times that Jon says makes his life-long commitment to serve so worthwhile. And his parents too, now recognise and are proud of the difference he is making.





"I love my parents to bits, they have come on a big journey and they are behind it. But mum's still an Asian mum so she gives you those negative compliments, you know like those compliments : 'You're not looking so fat anymore, Jon, your life isn't so bad anymore.'"





