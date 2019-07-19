Meet the multi-talented Zubaida Haider Zabi: poet, writer, singer

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Meet the multi-talented Zubaida Haider Zabi: poet, writer, singerPlay13:14SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Zubaida Haider Zabi. Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.24MB)Published 19 July 2019 at 8:57pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBS In our fortnightly interview series with achievers from Pakistan's Punjab province, this week we bring to you a multifarious talent who can write and sing as well. In Urdu and Punjabi, of course.Published 19 July 2019 at 8:57pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBSRelated storiesMeet ace Pakistani actress: Hina DilpazeerMeet famous Pakistani Punjabi poet Tajammul KaleemEid Special: meet Pakistani singer Jawad AhmadShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?