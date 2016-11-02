SBS Punjabi

Meet ‘The Punjabi Karate Kid’

SBS Punjabi

Amitojvir during the prize ceremony

Amitojvir during the prize ceremony Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Meet Amitojbir Singh who participated in some prestigious competitions in Brisbane, Qld. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 2 November 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Amitojbir’s family migrated to Australia in 2008. They hail from city of Tarn Taran Sahib, Punjab.

Amitoj has an interesting story to tell. He started karate just as fun. His parents mentioned that he was always busy kicking and punching things at home so they decided to get him to karate classes.

'Amitoj started his karate training in Feb 2016. He participated in the district championship in July this year," said Amitoj’s father Tejpal Singh.

Amitojbir at a karate competition
Amitojbir at a karate competition Source: Supplied


“When it comes to our Sikh identity. We are very proud. Amitoj wears a turban and never ever had any issue at school. Even school principal knows him by his name, thanks to Amitoj’s unique identity,” said Tejpal Singh.

“Amitojbir finds karate very interesting and now he wants to prove it on the field. With his ever-increasing interest, we have changed his training schedule from once a week to twice.”

“We look forward to see him shine at this sport,” said Amitoj’s proud parents.

Amitojbir with his medals at a karate competition
Amitojbir with his medals at a karate competition Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?