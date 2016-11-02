Meet ‘The Punjabi Karate Kid’

Amitojbir’s family migrated to Australia in 2008. They hail from city of Tarn Taran Sahib, Punjab.





Amitoj has an interesting story to tell. He started karate just as fun. His parents mentioned that he was always busy kicking and punching things at home so they decided to get him to karate classes.





'Amitoj started his karate training in Feb 2016. He participated in the district championship in July this year," said Amitoj’s father Tejpal Singh.





Amitojbir at a karate competition Source: Supplied





“When it comes to our Sikh identity. We are very proud. Amitoj wears a turban and never ever had any issue at school. Even school principal knows him by his name, thanks to Amitoj’s unique identity,” said Tejpal Singh.





“Amitojbir finds karate very interesting and now he wants to prove it on the field. With his ever-increasing interest, we have changed his training schedule from once a week to twice.”





“We look forward to see him shine at this sport,” said Amitoj’s proud parents.



