Meet the Punjabi policewoman currently deployed on an overseas UN mission

While speaking from Sudan, Ms Ghani told SBS Punjabi that she feels proud of this achievement.





“It’s a major recognition for my police career. I feel honoured to be part of this mission,” she says.





“This is the first time a traffic police warden from Pakistan has been chosen to do this job. It’s a great responsibility. ”





Advertisement

Lahore-based Ms Ghani added that she has over 10 years of experience with the police forces that provided her with the necessary background to fulfil her duties.





“You are free to pursue your dreams, provided you are committed to work hard and are ready to proceed with discipline and integrity,” she says. Source: Supplied





Ms Ghani also spoke about the job responsibilities and the challenges faced by women in overcoming gender stereotypes.





“Women shouldn’t listen to people who believe that they shouldn't join this male-dominated sector,” she says.





Ms Ghani says that she wants to see more women in the police force.





“It is a very reputed job where you get the opportunity to work for your people and your country,” she adds.





A former marathon runner and a soccer player, Ms Ghani has completed MPhil in sports science and is currently pursuing a PhD in this field.





Source: Supplied





Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full conversation in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



