Meet the Punjabi policewoman currently deployed on an overseas UN mission

Salma Abdul Ghani, the first lady warden of City Traffic Police, Punjab.

Salma Abdul Ghani, the first lady warden of City Traffic Police, Punjab. Source: Supplied

Published 9 November 2020 at 12:23pm, updated 9 November 2020 at 1:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Salma Abdul Ghani, the first female warden of City Traffic Police, Lahore has been selected for a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

While speaking from Sudan, Ms Ghani told SBS Punjabi that she feels proud of this achievement.

“It’s a major recognition for my police career. I feel honoured to be part of this mission,” she says.

“This is the first time a traffic police warden from Pakistan has been chosen to do this job. It’s a great responsibility. ”

Lahore-based Ms Ghani added that she has over 10 years of experience with the police forces that provided her with the necessary background to fulfil her duties.

“You are free to pursue your dreams, provided you are committed to work hard and are ready to proceed with discipline and integrity,” she says. 
Ms Ghani also spoke about the job responsibilities and the challenges faced by women in overcoming gender stereotypes.

“Women shouldn’t listen to people who believe that they shouldn't join this male-dominated sector,” she says.

Ms Ghani says that she wants to see more women in the police force.

“It is a very reputed job where you get the opportunity to work for your people and your country,” she adds.

A former marathon runner and a soccer player, Ms Ghani has completed MPhil in sports science and is currently pursuing a PhD in this field.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full conversation in Punjabi.

