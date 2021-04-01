Melbourne-based Kamini Saberwal reveals how she juggles motherhood with her acting career

Highlights Kamini Saberwal is a Melbourne based actor and model

Mum of two was crowned Mrs India Australia in 2016

Ms Saberwal reveals how she balances motherhood with her acting career

Kamini Saberwal's tryst with showbiz started when she was crowned Mrs India Australia by her favourite Bollywood star Karishma Kapoor in Sydney in 2016.





Recalling that time five years ago, the young mum says she was doing a corporate job at the time, and while she dreamt of being an actor, the responsibility of two children prevented her from taking a leap of faith.





“I was working in a corporate sector at the same time I was looking after my young kids and my family. So being able to give time to my dream career was a huge problem," she tells SBS Punjabi.





Now armed with ad campaigns, modelling assignments and a soon to be released feature film, the young mum says she strongly believes that there's nothing a woman can achieve if she is blessed with a strong support system.





"The incredible support from my family changed everything and broke all the barriers. It made me realise that I need to follow my dreams too," she says.











Kamini Saberwal says that she loves promoting the her community and her culture through her work. Source: Supplied by Kamini Saberwal





Reminiscing on her beauty pageant experience, Ms Saberal says even before contesting, she understood the platform's potential that could pave her way into the world of cinema.





“When I was crowned as Mrs India Australia in 2016, many opportunities started to come my way, and I eventually got a chance to work with some of Bollywood biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Sonu Nigam and Kareena Kapoor,” she says with pride in her eyes.











Talking about her projects, Ms Saberwal shares that she was featured in a national ad campaign and some of her other work includes advertisements for Indian businesses in Australia.





“For me, our culture is our identity. Hence I always try to promote our community and culture whenever I get a chance. So one of my work assignments includes national campaigns and other promotions for Indian food and a property group. I've also featured on the cover page of a French magazine," she says.





Kamini Sabarwal has worked on various modeling and acting assignments including an ad for Royal Children Hospital. Source: Supplied by Kamini Sabarwal





Ms Saberwal shares that her journey has not been without its challenges, but her belief in her abilities keeps her determined to work towards her goals.





"I meet so many people who ask me about opportunities and ways to become a model or actor here in Australia. The only thing that I suggest to them is to have faith in one's own abilities and potential," she adds.





