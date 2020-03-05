SBS Punjabi

Melbourne-based theatre group brings women to centre stage

RangmanchKaree - Multicultural Theatre Group

Membres of RangmanchKaree - Multicultural Theatre Group, Melbourne. Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2020
By Preetinder Grewal
'RangmanchKaree - Multicultural Theatre Group' is presenting a Punjabi play that attempts to showcase the struggles of migrant Indian women in a male-dominated society to mark the International Women's Day on March 8.

'Firangian Di Nooh' is a Punjabi play that sets out to capture the unheard voice of a migrant Indian woman who gets married to a foreigner after her first marriage with an Indian man falls apart. 

Penned by playwright Veena Verma, the plot flickers through various stages of the woman's life whose identity and worth is questioned at every single stage.  

Melbourne-based theatre artist, Rama Sekhon, who is playing the lead in the play said theatre is a platform that allows artists to spotlight everyday issues faced by women, and are often overlooked in our socially-conservative society.

“Theatre is all about raising issues, speaking openly, fighting and changing the negative aspects of the society,” said Ms Sekhon.
Theatre-artists Raman Sekhon and Gurpreet Kaur at SBS Studios, Melbourne.
Theatre-artists Raman Sekhon and Gurpreet Kaur at SBS Studios, Melbourne. Source: SBS Punjabi


She added that while the play centres around women issues, it is more than ‘just another play.'

“It is more than just an ordinary play. We have attempted to explore the core human values that we subconsciously pick up as we grow up in society.

“I feel if any member of society struggles to find their own existence, then something is quite wrong with that society. And that is what our play is all about.

It's about everyone! It's about equality! and it's about struggling to simply be
Gurpreet Kaur, who also has a role in the play said the focus is on women who stand up against such oppressive mindsets.

“We wish to spread a message of cultural equality and humanity through this theatrical performance,” said Ms Kaur. 

Click on the player above to listen to this interview in Punjabi. 
Firangian deee noonh
Source: Supplied


