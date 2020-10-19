Melbourne’s small businesses, hospitality and retail industry 'disappointed' as COVID restrictions remain in place

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews has conceded while the state is aiming for single-digit cases, when the figures are low, containment of coronavirus becomes an important factor.





While the updated rules are not what every business wants, there are some gains for Victoria's young people.





This week they can head back to skate parks and tennis courts in Melbourne while in regional areas, libraries will open on Monday 19 OCT to 20 people.





Carmel Guerra from the Centre for Multicultural Youth says they are a supportive space for disadvantaged families but city children need access to them soon.





Libraries for many of the multicultural young people we work with are really a lifeline so we're kind of hoping they might open sooner of course. The number of 20 with social distancing, I think we could probably do libraries as well sooner than what we expected as well. I wish they could open as soon as next week.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





Metropolitan Melbourne residents are subject to Stage 4 restrictions and must comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am. The only reasons for Melbourne residents to leave home during these hours are for exercise, to shop for necessary goods and services, for work, for health care, or to care for a sick or elderly relative.



