Men have a greater role in eliminating domestic violence, says L-FRESH The LION
Published 8 March 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 4:14pm
By Shamsher Kainth
L-Fresh The Lion, hip hop artist Sukhdeep Bhogal says it's important for men to talk to men about the issue of domestic violence. The White Ribbon ambassador says it's pertinent to understand that women's perspective is as important as men's, and the youth have an important role in bringing this awareness in the subcontinental community. Sukhdeep Bhogal spoke to SBS Punjabi's Shamsher Kainth ahead of the Indian Subcontinent Community Forum on March 13.
