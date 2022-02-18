Men twice as likely as women to earn $120,000 a year

According to newly released data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency, the professional, scientific and technical sector has one of the highest gender pay gaps, at nearly 25 per cent.





Only the construction and financial services industries have a higher pay gap, at 30 and a half, and 29 and a half percent respectively.





According to the scorecard, pay gaps still exist across 19 industries, including in sectors where women make up most employees, like in healthcare and social assistance.





On average, Australian women earned $25,800 less than men in the last financial year, and men are twice as likely to be highly paid than women.





Mary Woodbridge is director of Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency. She says 22% of boards still don't have a single woman in the room, with female representation in higher positions still highly lacking.





"In the Professional and scientific sector, there is 44% women but only 37% of the women are managers. Women are underrepresented and undervalued across businesses and it's something we need to change."





Economists say one of the biggest barriers for women is balancing family life with work.





But independent economist Nicki Hartley says the changes to workplaces in response to the pandemic may help ease that pressure.





" We have had more demand for labour because of shortages, so the combination of more women having opportunities to work and men being at home because of COVID, seeing the need to take on more caring, has shifted the balance slightly. We hope it is permanent but the jury is still out. We'll need to get a few years' more data first."





