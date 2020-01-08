Middle East tension escalates as Iran attacks US air bases in Iraq

Dozens of people have been crushed to death in a stampede in the Iranian city of Kerman during a massive funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani.





General Soleimani, widely seen as Iran's second-most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US strike last week.





This man, injured in the stampede, spoke to local media from hospital.





"I was moving with the crowd at the funeral procession, suddenly I noticed a wave in the crowd. Some people got run over, and I fell to the ground too, people fell on me like rubble," he said.





The killing of Qasem Soleimani has seen tension between the U-S and a suite of Middle Eastern countries significantly escalate.





Iran is threatening retaliation.





And Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi is calling on the U-S to pull its troops out of his country to avoid further escalation.





"The government must make a historic decision. The prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces must make a historic decision, otherwise we will not be taken seriously; not among the Iraqi people or others, our neighbours in countries far away," said the Iraqi PM.





US President Donald Trump has defended the killing of General Soleimani, saying the country saved a lot of lives with the strike.





He says he had credible information the military leader planned to attack the US.





"He was a terrorist, he was so designated by [former] President [Barack] Obama, as you know, and he wasn't even supposed to be outside of his own country. He was. He was traveling with the head of Hezbollah. They weren't there to discuss a vacation. They weren't there to go to a nice resort someplace in Baghdad. And we saved a lot of lives by terminating his life," President Trump said.











Click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





















