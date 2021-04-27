Migrant communities are disproportionately affected by gambling harm

Paul Fung says he lost years of his life and countless paychecks at Crown Casino.





“It really started to take over my life. I had to gamble to get through a day.”





He says the more he gambled the more perks he was offered, like free parking, food and drinks.





Mr Fung says the venue even recognised important cultural days like Chinese New Year.





“There were celebrations and dinners, there were red envelopes and they made you feel like you were part of the family, part of the team.”





He believes this was part of a deliberate ploy to target gamblers in his community, and he’s put his concerns to Victoria’s Royal Commission into Crown Casino.





It was established in response to the New South Wales inquiry that found Crown Resorts was not suitable to hold a casino licence in that state.





Alliance for Gambling Reform chief advocate Reverend Tim Costello fears there are many more stories like that of Paul Fung that are yet to be told.





“We know Crown has targeted particularly the Vietnamese and Chinese communities with buses and inducements; we know they have stories to tell and we know by and large there hasn’t been time to engage with them.”





