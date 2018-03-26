SBS Punjabi

Migrant students outperform Australian-born classmates: OECD report

Migrant student Yousuf with classmade

Source: SBS

Published 26 March 2018 at 2:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:56am
By Lydia Feng, MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Students from China, India and the Philippines significantly outperform their Australian classmates while those from New Zealand and the United Kingdom are less likely to reach baseline standards.

Migrant children, particularly those from India, China and the Philippines, are achieving better academic results than their Australian classmates. The latest *OECD report also shows students who've recently settled into the country have more ambitious career aspirations and a strong sense of belonging at school. 

Many Australian schools are a melting pot of cultures, reflecting the full breadth of Australia's diversity.  Yousif Barbo, who recently settled in Sydney after coming from Iraq with his parents, says he appreciates Australia's education system.

Peter Wade is the principal of Patrician Brothers' College, a Sydney school that has students from over 38 different nationalities. Mr Wade says the school works to make sure those who've recently arrived in Australia are well-integrated into the school and feel a sense of belonging.

The latest OECD migrant education review, entitled "The Resilience of Students with an Immigrant Backrgound", has found migrant students are making the grade at greater rates than their Australian-born classmates. Australia ranks 7th out of 64 nations assessed, based on the academic performance of migrant students.

It's ahead of New Zealand, Britain and the United States.  Emma Campbell is the CEO of the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia. Dr Campbell says it's an example of the positive impact migrants have on Australian society.

The report also found children from certain migrant groups performed better than others. Those from China, India and the Philippines significantly outperformed their Australian classmates while those from New Zealand and the United Kingdom were less likely to reach baseline standards.

Migrant students are also 11 per cent more likely to have ambitious career expectations to become managers, professionals or technicians.  Dr Campbell says she's not surprised, given most migrant parents want the best future for their children.

