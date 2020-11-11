Migrants, partner visa applicants to have more English learning opportunities in Australia

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge has introduced the Immigration (Education) Amendment (Expanding Access to English Tuition) Bill 2020 in federal parliament. The bill will amend the Immigration (Education) Act of 1971, to provide greater access to free English language tuition for migrants to Australia.





Mr Tudge says in the 2016 census 820,000 people said they did not speak English well or at all, and about half of those were of working age.





Advertisement













He says changes to the bill take into account research that shows 510 hours is not a realistic time frame for most migrants to reach even a functional level of English and that people need more time to reach an acceptable level.





Mr Tudge said another measure is to provide the discretion for English courses to be delivered to people who are outside Australia and who have applied for or been granted a permanent visa, or a specified temporary visa.





Currently, this discretion only applies to people outside Australia who have applied for a permanent visa. It does not include people who have been granted a permanent visa, or persons who have applied for or been granted a temporary visa. This amendment will ensure that tuition options can be developed in the future for the delivery of English courses to people who are overseas, including after their visas have been granted, in preparation for their migration to Australia.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









