Migration debate heats up as Super Saturday by-elections loom closer

Published 26 July 2018 at 3:30pm
By MP Singh, Hannah Sinclair, James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'All sides of the debate need to remember that the Australian economy is heavily reliant on a certain level of migration flowing through', says an expert.

Business and migration groups are urging caution as both major parties escalate an immigration debate in the lead-up to the 'Super-Saturday' by elections.

The Coalition says its tougher vetting has driven down permanent arrivals, while Labor is blaming temporary workers for driving unemployment
Immigration policy is often debated by politicians while in campaign mode, and the lead-up to this weekend's five key by-elections on Super Saturday (July 28th) has been no exception.

A leading business group has raised concerns over what it's describing as a "mischievous" immigration debate, accusing both Labor and the Coalition of misrepresenting figures.

The Turnbull government is spruiking the latest permanent migration numbers, which fell to the lowest level in 10 years, as an endorsement of tougher vetting procedures that cut down on "fraudulent applications."  

In response, Labor has blasted the government for allowing around 1.6 million people to live in Australia on temporary visas that include the right to work.
Head of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, James Pearson, says the rhetoric has been misleading.

Mr Pearson says the claims and counter-claims are disappointing and confusing to voters, and mark an end to many years of relative bipartisanship on the skilled migration program.

Labor's argument takes in all temporary visa holders with any right to work, including international students, New Zealanders on special visas and backpackers.

But James Pearson says working holidaymakers have caps on how much work they can do in Australia, while international students are also limited to 40 hours per fortnight.

The Migration Council's Carla Wilshire says all sides of the debate need to remember the Australian economy is heavily reliant on a certain level of migration flowing through.

Labor claims the international student issue is exacerbated by students that breach their work limits, often under pressure from employers.

The Migration Council says while there are some compliance issues with students, the level is not particularly high. Ms Wilshire says the recent linking of immigration data with Australian Tax Office records has improved compliance.

Ms Wilshire says the debate needs to shift to consider migration in terms of Australia's future.

