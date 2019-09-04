SBS Punjabi

Moga to Melbourne: A Punjabi play by Australia-based actors

A scene from the rehearsal of Moga to Melbourne

A scene from the rehearsal of Moga to Melbourne

Published 4 September 2019 at 12:52pm, updated 4 September 2019 at 12:57pm
By Manpreet K Singh
"Moga to Melbourne is a play that entertains on the one hand, but also shines a light on many social issues that Punjabi families face in Australia," says writer and director Alex Singh.

Guralambir Singh, better known as Alex Singh, has been involved with the Australian Multicultural Theatre Association (AMTA) for many years now.

Each year, AMTA performs a new full play which gives local artistes a chance to showcase their theatre skills, whilst also raising vital social issues through these performances. AMTA has also been awarded multiple times during Australia Day awards in recognition of its contribution to multicultural arts.
Alex Singh (right) during a rehearsal session for Moga to Melbourne
Alex Singh (right) during a rehearsal session for Moga to Melbourne


This month, in September, they're out with their performance for 2019, titled Moga to Melbourne.

Writer and director Alex Singh told SBS Punjabi, "Whilst the play is highly entertaining and showcases Punjabi culture, it also focuses on Punjabi families that migrate from Punjab to Australia, and face many issues here."

"A strong theme we've essayed is abuse and violence faced by female migrants, and another one is the deep isolation felt by the elderly, when they join their adult children who have migrated to Australia."

Another scene from the rehearsal of Moga to Melbourne
Another scene from the rehearsal of Moga to Melbourne


"The play is actually based on crimes against women, including women empowerment, as well as increasing isolation and depression amongst abandoned old age people."

Mr Singh says, "The play brings a complete theatre package to the audience, with sets, props and music, making the audience feel like it's a movie. If you've seen our previous plays, I can tell you, you won't be disappointed, but if you've never seen any of our plays before, this one is a must-watch."

All actors on stage are local artists, who have been attending regular rehearsals for weeks now. 
Performers in the theatre play Moga to Melbourne
Performers in the theatre play Moga to Melbourne


Previously, AMTA has taken its plays beyond Melbourne, performing in other major Australian cities as well. The hope is to take this play to other cities and venues as well.

