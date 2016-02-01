SBS Punjabi

Mohini diyaan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallaan - part 2

Mohini ji, who brings you khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan every Monday on SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji, who brings you khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan every Monday on SBS Punjabi program Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 1 February 2016 at 10:11pm, updated 1 February 2016 at 10:27pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Get your weekly dose of Punjabi wisdom, simplicity, humour and sarcasm, in "Mohini diyan Khattiyan mithiyaan gallaa'n".

Every Monday, Mohini ji will bring you three phrases, idioms or sayings, which were used by Punjabis in their everyday vernacular, a generation or two ago. Although the modern Punjabi generations may never have heard these idioms being used, but here is our attempt to catalogue these typically Punjabi phrases and common sayings - which embody generations of experience, wit, humour and wisdom!

